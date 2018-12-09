Keiron Kingsley Dineen, a security officer who works at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport sent this picture to Gwent astronomer Jon Powell.

Jon said: “Keiron, along with a friend Jordan, both live in Bettws, and enjoy watching the night sky.

“The picture was taken with his mobile telephone camera from the ambulance bay of the Royal Gwent Hospital just before 7am last week. The last quarter phase waning moon is pictured with the planet Venus.

“Even if you don't have a binoculars or telescope, the unaided eye can still capture an awful lot.”

Don’t miss Jon’s monthly The Night Sky column which is published in the Argus on the first Wednesday of every month.

Photographs and event information can be sent to him at: TheNightSky@themoon.co.uk