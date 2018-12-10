A MAN has died from his injuries following a car crash.

73-year-old Graham Carrington, from Caerphilly, was involved in a collision with a car on the B4600 Nantgawr Road on December 4.

Mr Carrington was taken to hospital with his injuries, but died four days later, on December 8.

Gwent Police are still investigating the incident, urging for any witnesses to get in touch with them, particularly any drivers who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

Officers are also appealing for relatives of Mr Carrington to come forward.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting log 467 4/12/18.