CONTROVERSIAL plans to build 15 homes in a village have been submitted to Monmouthshire council.

An application has been lodged to build housing on grassland off Well Lane in Devauden.

Nine of the homes, making up 60 per cent of the development, would be affordable housing.

The site is accessed off the B4293 which leads into the village to the north and provides access to Itton Common to the south.

Out of the homes, seven would be two-bedroom, two three bedroom, four four bedroom and two five or six-bedroom properties.

The proposals also include a realignment of the existing lane, and provides a new adoptable highway through the site.

The first nine homes will be accessed off the new highway.

Two new access points are also proposed off the lane, each serving three homes.

The plans also show an extension to the existing allotments to provide additional plots, following feedback from a public consultation.

The plans also include a green buffer zone including an orchard, shrub, ponds, bird boxes, wildflower grass areas, and planting, to reinforce the existing boundaries.

Residents raised several concerns over the proposals in a consultation prior to the plans being submitted.

These included worries related to traffic on Well Lane and the B4293, querying the need for social housing and concerns over a safe route for pedestrians into the village.

A special meeting of Devauden Community Council was also held over the plans at a packed Itton Village Hall.

But the applicant has attempted to rebuff concerns, saying the new road layout will ensure there is "minimal impact" on motorists and that improvements to road safety will be made through the changes to Well Lane.

It is also pointed out that pedestrians already use Well Lane and that traffic calming proposals are to be agreed.

One objection has been lodged since the plans were submitted last week.

Traffic issues and concerns about the type of housing proposed are raised on the objection.

But the application says the plans will bring "much-needed affordable housing."

The design and access statement "it is clear that there is a volume of local objection" but that concerns have been addressed.