GATES are set to be fitted across a path behind Newport shops to restrict access and curb anti-social behaviour.

In September this year, Newport City Council introduced a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) for part of the Maesglas area of the city.

One of the restrictions included in the order was the closure of the path which runs behind the shops on Cardiff Road, known locally as the Maesglas shops.

The council have now announced that on December 17 gates will be installed at each end of the short path to restrict access, in order to prevent the path from being used by those wishing to cause anti-social behaviour in the area.

The PSPO also includes a number of other restrictions designed to reduce incidents of anti-social behaviour and the area covered includes nearby streets which have experienced persistent problems.

The action follows a public consultation on the proposal after numerous complaints from residents in the area were made to Gaer ward councillors, Gwent police and Newport City Homes.

A PSPO can be used to prevent anti-social behaviour in a public place where it is disturbing, or is likely to disturb, local people's quality of life, and the behaviour is likely to continue and is unreasonable.

The power to make a protection order rests with the council, which can implement a PSPO on any public space within its own area for a maximum of three years, which can be reviewed at any time.

The council renewed a PSPO in in the city centre area of Newport last month following a three year review and in Pillgwenlly last year and both orders have already produced positive changes, particularly relating to on-street alcohol consumption.

Councillor Ray Truman, Newport City Council’s cabinet member for licensing and regulation said: “The council consulted on the proposed PSPO order for the Maesglas area and the response was very positive.

“We know there have been many incidents of anti-social behaviour, especially in relation to the alleyway behind the shops, which is why the gates have been installed to help alleviate the problem.”

PS Roland Giles, Neighbourhood police sergeant for the area said: “We’re listening to the communities we serve and our commitment is to deal swiftly with the small minority of people who are inhibiting the use of what are public spaces.

“We encourage anyone with concerns about antisocial behaviour in their neighbourhood to call us on 101.”

Robert Lynbeck, Executive Director Operations at Newport City Homes commented: “The council’s leadership in advancing this PSPO will enable us to continue to support our residents and the wider community of Maesglas, in tackling the unfortunate incidences of anti-social behaviour in the area.”