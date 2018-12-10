NEWPORT’S new city centre inspector confirmed six recruits would join his team in January next year, bringing the number of newly-recruited city centre officers to 21 in eight months.

Inspector Nigel Lewis took up his new position on November 5, replacing the outgoing Insp John Davies.

Laying out his team’s priorities, Insp Lewis emphasised his goal of making the city a safer place for visitors and residents to enjoy.

Speaking to the Argus, Insp Lewis said they would continue to focus on anti-social behaviour, street robberies and begging, and the night-time economy.

“Each priority will get as much resource as they need at set times," said Insp Lewis.

“For example, in terms of the night time economy, it’s a very busy time of year with Christmas coming up, so we have the City Safe operation in place.

“It’s a unique policing area in Gwent because of the transient population.

"We want to make the city as safe as possible for people coming to shop, have an evening meal or a drink.”

Insp Lewis explained a key weapon in his arsenal is working in partnership with the council, collaborative groups such as Newport Now and homeless charities.

“Our partnerships are extremely helpful,” said Insp Lewis.

“We as a police service can’t do everything.

"Certainly in terms of homelessness, the council and homeless charities are best place to help them. We try to keep the homeless out of the criminal justice system if possible. A lot of the time it is circumstance that puts them on the streets, rather than fault. But, if there’s a criminal investigation then we will act.”

Insp Lewis called the addition of 21 city centre officers in eight months a "massive increase".

“It’s 21 for the city centre since May," he said. "They are in addition to the vastly experienced officers that we’ve already got.”

Another big bonus for Insp Lewis’ team has been new laptops and smart phones that allow officers to do a lot of their work remotely, meaning they can spend more time on the streets rather than having to return to the police station.

“It allows our officers to be out there doing their job,” explained Insp Davies.

“For the city centre this has been a trial roll out, and officers are already staying out more and more every day.

“They can take statements on laptops and send it in remotely, for example.”

Speaking about his long term vision, Insp Lewis said: “In 18-months-time if I were to conduct a survey of people coming into the city centre, I would want them to say that it’s a better place than it was, and that they feel more comfortable here.

“Newport has had a lot of bad press in the past. That’s improving on a regional basis.

“I would encourage everyone coming into the city centre and enjoy themselves this Christmas to be sensible, and remember the pressures put on police resources and the NHS at this time of year.”