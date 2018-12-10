A CHURCH is feeling the festive fun, with their Christmas Tree Festival starting on Thursday.

St Mark's Church, Gold Tops in Newport, has plenty of free festivities to celebrate the lead-up to Christmas.

It all kicks off at 1pm on Thursday, with Deputy Mayor Cllr Phil Hourahine doing the honours of lighting the Christmas trees, to the soothing sound of Christmas carols.

All are welcome to join, with the Church open to view the trees between 2pm and 5pm.

Those who attend on Friday morning will be treated to some fabulous entertainment, provided by pupils from Crindau Primary School, at their Christingle Service.

If you're not able to make that, but still want to see the spectacular display, the Church will welcome guests to view the trees from 12pm to 5pm on Friday.

Saturday will be the climax of the festival, with guests welcome to check out the trees, and a stall open for guests to get a head start on their Christmas shopping.

This children's Christmas Crafts and Homemade stall will be open from 9am to 5pm on Saturday.

Sunday will kick start with Communion at 10.30am, and the Church open to view the trees from 12pm to 6pm. Spirits will be kept high, with another Christmas Carol Service from 6pm on Sunday.

All are welcome to check out the decorations and enjoy beautiful singing, whilst nibbling on mince pies and sipping mulled wine.

The Christmas Tree Festival, at St Mark's Church, concludes on Monday with guests given another opportunity to see the trees, between 9am and 5pm.

This entire festival is free, with no need to pre-book, and family friendly, with refreshments available.

Any donations made at the event will be given to Newport Night Shelter for the Homeless.

Find out more about the project on Facebook, by searching: @NewportNightShelter

Read more about Newport Night Shelter here.

St Mark's Church is accessible from Gold Tops or Serpentine Road.

If you need and more information you can phone the Church on: 01633 252046 or email: revpaulthompson.pt@gmail.com