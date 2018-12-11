THE A449 has been closed northbound between the junction 24 sliproad on the M4 and the A472 (Usk Interchange) due to a serious accident.

The closure has led to heavy delays on the M4 eastbound at junction 24 for Coldra.

The road was closed at 7am after an accident at around 6.35am and will likely be closed for some time.

Gwent Police are attending the incident.

A detour is in operation - via the M4 Westbound to J25A then the A4042 to Abergavenny and the A40 to Raglan.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "We are currently dealing with a Road traffic Collision on the A449 this morning.

"The road is closed North bound from the Coldra junction to Usk.

"Please use an alternative route."