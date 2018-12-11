GWENT Police are appealing for information following the death of a 64-year-old man in an accident on the A449 this morning.

The northbound carriageway was was closed all morning between the junction 24 sliproad on the M4 and the A472 (Usk Interchange) as emergency services attended the scene.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "This morning, Tuesday December 11, 2018, at approximately 6.10am, officers were called to the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision, involving a white, Fiat Ducato Van on the A449 northbound from the Coldra junction to Usk.

"The 64-year-old male driver, from the Weston Super Mare area was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are requesting any motorists using the road between 6am to 6.15am, to please check any dash cam footage that may provide further information that will assist officers with their enquiries.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who has any further information should call 101 quoting log number: 48 11/12/18."