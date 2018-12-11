A DECISION on the future of Dragons head coach Bernard Jackman is expected soon following reports the region had parted company with the Irishman.

The Rodney Parade outfit have struggled for success all season and were thrashed 48-14 by Northampton in the European Challenge Cup on Saturday.

Former Ireland hooker Jackman succeeded Kingsley Jones in June 2017 after the WRU took control of the Dragons.

A woeful first season followed with the Dragons picking up just two wins in the Guinness PRO14.

A raft of new signings followed this summer, the biggest being Wales number eight Ross Moriarty, but performances on the pitch have again been poor.

They have managed three PRO14 victories to date but endured several hammerings, most notably 52-10 and 59-10 defeats to Leinster.

Jackman is less than 18 months into a three-season contract.