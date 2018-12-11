A FORMER school site could be turned into 55 'much-needed' homes under plans submitted to Caerphilly council.

Plans have been lodged to transform the vacant Bedwellty Comprehensive School site in Aberbargoed, which was closed in 2005 as a result of falling pupil numbers.

The school buildings were demolished soon after its closure, though gates and fencing have been retained.

Llanmoor Developments, the applicant, bought the site from Caerphilly council in January of this year.

Under the plans lodged last week, 55 homes would be built on the site, including eight categorised as affordable housing - equating to 15 per cent of the development.

Out of the affordable homes, six will be social housing and two will be "low cost" home ownership.

A variety of house types and tenures are also proposed in the development, including two, three and four-bedroom houses.

The overall scale of the proposed homes will be two-storey and are designed to be in-keeping with the surrounding area.

Parking will be provided by a combination of garages, parking spaces and driveways, according to the application.

Access to the site for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists will be provided via a simple priority T-junction.

The site is located close to education and leisure facilities, as well as shops, employment areas and public transport links.

A planning statement says the development will be "well connected" to these facilities, and to existing walking, cycling and public transport links.

A three metre landscape buffer is also planned to the eastern site boundary to protect the nearby Site of Importance for Nature Conservation (SINC).

The plans aim to create "a pleasant living environment" for residents, with a designated local area of play, according to the planning statement.

It says the development will bring "much-needed additional homes" to the Aberbargoed area, within a 'sustainable' location.

View the plans at caerphilly.gov.uk, searching reference 18/1005/FULL.