EARLY bird tickets for Newport’s biggest music festival are now on sale.

Colour Clash Festival is returning to Tredegar House on July 13, 2019, from noon to 10.30pm, and promises the event’s biggest lineup yet.

This is the third year of this festival, which includes a huge range of live entertainment and – as the name may suggest – the ultimate paint fight.

Previous performers have included: Sub Focus, Sigma, J Hus, Tom Zanetti, Fatman Scoop, General Levy, Dappy, Ramz, Lotto Boyzz, Darren Styles, Ultrabeat, and many more.

Check out our gallery from Colour Clash 2018 here.

This popular 18+ event attracts thousands of people each year, including disabled guests, with tickets often selling out.

The earlybird tickets are limited, but now on sale, at £24.75, or £38.50 for a VIP ticket.

Tickets are non-refundable and available online only. There is currently no information on ticket prices closer to the time, so book now to save money and avoid disappointment.

To book your tickets, or to find out more about this exciting annual event, go to: colour-clash.co.uk

You can also find the event on Facebook, by searching for “Colour Clash 2019”