CHANGES which could see improved facilities for pupils with additional learning needs (ALN) at a Newport school are set to move a step closer today.

Newport City Council is planning to establish a 10-place ‘Learning Resource Base' (LRB) class for pupils aged four to 11 at Caerleon Lodge Hill Primary School from April.

LRBs provide targeted support to pupils based on their needs with the aim of integrating them back into mainstream classes.

A consultation on the plans has been completed and the council is now expected to publish a statutory notice on the proposal, if approved as a cabinet member decision today.

The proposal period allows for any objections to be lodged prior to the plans being finally determined.

A council report says three formal responses were received during the consultation, with two supporting the plans and one parent opposed based on possible disruption that could be caused to her children and the school.

A meeting was also held with the school council and 12 children who attended all supported the proposal, saying it would help children with ALN to feel part of a whole school.

Education and training inspectorate Estyn said the proposal is "is likely to maintain the standard of education provision in the area, and maintain or improve the standard of provision for pupils with additional learning needs."

The response also said there was "not sufficient consideration" of alternative locations for the LRB but Newport council said the £6.3million rebuild of Caerleon Lodge school as part of the 21st Century Schools programme "represented an opportunity to create specialist provision."

Caerleon ward councillors, Gail Giles, Jason Hughes and Joan Watkins supported the proposal.

Cllr Hughes said: "It is exemplary that children who need additional support will have it in modern state of the art surroundings."