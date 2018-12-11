THE outgoing First Minister of Wales has given his resignation statement to the floor of the Senedd on his last day in post, and said Wales had set an example "for the world to follow" during his nine years at the head of the Welsh Government.

Tomorrow (Wednesday, December 12), Carwyn Jones will return to the back benches after nine years at the helm of Welsh Government with Mark Drakeford AM set to be appointed in his place.

In a resignation statement delivered after his final FMQs in Cardiff today, Mr Jones said it had been a "huge privilege" to be First Minister at a time of great change in Wales.

"As I prepare to hand over the reins, the feelings are bitter sweet," Mr Jones told the Senedd.

"Sadness in standing down, combined with pride in the work that has been achieved.

"The post has changed considerably since I took it on in 2009, and so has the world around us.

"We have achieved a great deal, even in these toughest of times.

"Devolution is established, not just in law, not just in in fact and in the hearts of the people in Wales.

"There is huge pressure on everyone in this chamber to make government better.

"I pay tribute to everyone in the chamber to what you do to challenge us to be better, to do better."

Mr Jones paid tribute to his wife, father and children who were watching in the Senedd's public viewing gallery, and added that his late mother was in his thoughts on this day.

"It's been a challenging time," said Mr Jones.

"The double whammy of reduced budgets and the impact of benefit cuts on Wales and then, of course, the small matter of Brexit.

"The dominant issues for the people of Wales remain the same – they want good schools, a good job and a great NHS – free at the point of use.

"They want a better tomorrow for their children and grandchildren.

"We've set examples for the world to follow. We introduced deemed consent for organ donation, we abolished child burial fees. We are world leader in recycling and we've legislated to protect tennants and prevent homelessness.

"We've redefined the language that at one time was a political football. It isn't anymore. Now everyone knows it's a source of national pride in Wales.

"And we have committed to making Wales the safest place in Europe for women."

Mr Jones added that Mark Drakeford will make a "superb" first minister, and described his replacement as "someone who can effortlessly match principles and pragmatism".

"It’s been an honour," he concluded, before receiving a standing ovation from the Senedd.

The Leader of the Welsh Conservatives has described the outgoing First Minister as a ‘real giant of Welsh politics’.



During his response to the First Ministers resignation statement, Paul Davies AM thanked Carwyn Jones AM for his "immense contribution" to public life in Wales, saying that his successor would have "big shoes to fill".

Speaking outside the Chamber, the Leader of the Welsh Conservatives said: “Whilst we have clashed on several occasions over the years, I am confident that there is more that unites us than divides us.

"We all want a healthier and more prosperous Wales, and we all fight for the best interests of the people we represent.

“Carwyn Jones’ successor has big shoes to fill – he was a real giant of Welsh politics. I wish him and his family well in the future.”