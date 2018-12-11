HERE'S all you need to know ahead of Newport County’s FA Cup replay against Wrexham tonight.

When does it start?

Kick-off is at 7.45pm tonight

What is at stake?

In what’s being billed as ‘the second round of the Welsh Derby’, national pride could be on the line.

However, probably more important than that is the chance to face 2015/16 Premier League champions Leicester City.

The winners of tonight’s game will face the top-flight side at home in the next round, a fixture which would generate serious revenue for the hosts.

So, there’s a financial incentive too?

There always is in games like these. The winners will receive £54,000 from the FA’s prize fund, which is awarded incrementally to each team that progresses beyond each round.

On top of this, the Leicester game is likely to generate around £200,000 for the hosts, which includes television revenue.

Who are the favourites?

Difficult to say. Wrexham had the better of the chances when the sides met on December 1, Newport’s defence kept their side in it with a couple of last-ditch clearances.

Newport are in the higher league and so on paper you’d suspect them to have more of a chance, but it never quite works out that way.

Wrexham go into the game in slightly better form. They have only lost once in their last ten games.

Newport have only won four of their last ten. They have also lost their last two games in all competitions, having played out a 7-6 penalty defeat to Cheltenham Town in the Checkatrade Trophy a week ago.

County sit sixth in League 2, occupying a play-off spot, while Wrexham are doing well in their league too. Sitting fourth in the National League, the North Wales side are also in a play-off place halfway through the season.

What about injuries or suspensions?

Matt Dolan and Robbie Wilmott are both available to play for County after recovering from injury.

Joss Labadie is also relishing his return against Wrexham in what will be his first appearance since February.

For Wrexham, Brad Walker will be missing due to suspension having picked up two yellow cards already in the competition.

Can we expect goals this time around?

Someone must win this tie, so there will have to be goals – even if we must wait past 90 minutes until extra time and the dreaded penalty shoot-out.

Newport have scored 15 in their last ten games in all competitions. Wrexham have scored 12, so there isn’t much to separate the sides in that respect.

One thing fans of both sides can take heart in is the fact that the 0-0 draw between the sides on December 1 was only the third goalless draw in the history of the fixture. The odds of a similarly low-scoring affair should hopefully be fairly slim.

Where can I watch the game?

The tie will not be shown live on TV unfortunately, but tickets are still available.

Online ticket sales will continue until 5pm today at sa1.seatadvisor.com/sabo/servlets/MobileTicketRequest?eventId=1247377&presenter=TLNEWPORTAFC&venue=&event=&tck=true&flow=mobile

Or you can grab yours from the Rodney Parade ticket office right up until kick off.