GWENT Police are appealing for witnesses of an 'unprovoked' assault.

The incident was on December 5, between 7pm and 7.30pm, in Energlyn, Caerphilly.

It was reported that the victim, a motorist in his sixties, sustained an injury when a youth stabbed his hand through the window, causing an injury that required stitches.

The offender and the two youths with him were described as white, in their teenage years and cycling on bicycles without any lighting.

PC Lloyd, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a completely unprovoked attack on a member of the local community which has left him with an injury that required hospitalisation.

“I’m appealing directly to the local community to come forward with any information or any witnesses to come forward that can help bring the perpetrator to justice.

“I would also appeal directly to the parents of youths in the local community to take a moment to consider where their children may have been that particular evening.”

Anyone with any information relating to this incident is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log number: 429 08/12/18