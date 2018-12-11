TODAY marks the last day in office of Carwyn Jones as First Minister of Wales.

I’ve probably given Carwyn more than my fair share of headaches over the past few years, as I join with others in Local Government pushing for more money for local services. But that doesn’t diminish my respect for him, because I recognise how tough leadership is, especially in today’s difficult political and economic times.

We all make mistakes, but it’s certainly easier to criticise than it is to lead.

As a leader, you get many challenges thrown your way.

You’ve got the competing pressures of public opinion, budget restraints, your own values and the wish to listen and do your best by those you represent.

Challenges are posed by friends as well as political opponents.

You’ll have people shouting easy solutions to problems you know are far more complex, and it’s rare that the easy thing to do is the right thing to do.

I’m hoping that following his election as Leader of Welsh Labour, Mark Drakeford will succeed Carwyn as First Minister.

I was proud to support Vaughan Gething in that contest, but Mark is an extremely bright and capable man who I am confident will make an excellent First Minister.

In a world full of shouty, macho, egotistical so-called leadership, Mark is someone who is driven by compassion, fairness and a belief in evidence and reason.

I share Mark’s ambition that under his leadership, Wales can be a beacon of hope and greater equality in an ever-more turbulent world.

Of course, that admiration doesn’t mean I’ll back off from nagging him constantly about the need for more money for our schools, social care and other local services!

Good luck Mark – there is much work to do, but I look forward to working in partnership with you for the benefit of the people we serve.

I hope all South Wales Argus readers have an enjoyable Christmas.

This time of year should be one which brings people together in our communities, so please keep an eye out for those around you who may find Christmas difficult – those who are lonely, those who struggle with their mental or physical health, those struggling to get by, or those who have lost loved ones this past year.

Christmas these days is often portrayed as a feast of consumerism, with the quality of your festive season marked out by the value of your gifts.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

It’s good to see that, in their generous donations to charities and foodbanks to help those in need, local people realise the true value of Christmas is in sharing, thinking of others and spending time with those you love.