A VENUE has hosted their first pantomime in more than 100 years as part of a project to alleviate isolation and loneliness.

Reality Theatre & Entertainment are a community interest company who were funded £20,000 from Pobl Trust for a project to avoid loneliness amongst residents of Derwen Housing, through monthly events.

They recently performed an immersive play on terrorism, The Extremists, which you can read about here and hosted an anti-hate crime festival, Crush Hate Crime, which you can read about here.

This month was a modern take on Cinderella, with an alternate ending, that was produced by residents and performed at Barnabas Arts House, in Pill, on Sunday.

Reality Theatre director, Juls Benson, said: “Everybody showed great commitment and enthusiasm, especially considering this was their first acting experience.

“The panto was initially meant to be for Derwen residents and staff, but so much work went into it, I wanted them to showcase their work to the public.

Attendees included Mayor of Newport Cllr Malcolm Linton - who said he had a “great afternoon” - with his wife, and AM Jayne Bryant, who laughed at references made to them in the performance.

One resident, 72-year-old Carol Beaumont, said: "We had a great time and even received a standard ovation. The Mayor was in hysterics throughout and Jayne Bryant's mum said it was the funniest pantomime ever.

"Reality Theatre are really great with this project and it does alleviate loneliness and isolation. We've never been so busy!"

If you missed out, fear not, it will be performed at 2pm on December 14, at the new Derwen housing complex, The Curve, Bryngaer Place.

The group will now start working on their January project, which will be a murder mystery.