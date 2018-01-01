Newport County 4 Wrexham 0: As it happened

Newport County seal FA Cup clash with Leicester City
- * County starting XI: Day; Pipe, Franks, Demetriou, Butler; Bakinson, Bennett, Dolan; Semenyo, Matt, Amond
- * Winner will host former Premier League champions Leicester City in the third round and bank more than £200,000
- * Wrexham's Luke Young sent off after just 12 minutes
- * County lead 1-0. Padraig Amond, 48 minutes
- * County 2-0 up. Jamille Matt, 59 minutes
- * 3-0, Mark Carrington own goal, 65 minutes
- * 4-0 Dan Butler completes the rout in stoppage time
