Newport County 4 Wrexham 0: As it happened

Newport County seal FA Cup clash with Leicester City

By Andrew Penman

Last updated:

    * County starting XI: Day; Pipe, Franks, Demetriou, Butler; Bakinson, Bennett, Dolan; Semenyo, Matt, Amond
  • * Winner will host former Premier League champions Leicester City in the third round and bank more than £200,000
  • * Wrexham's Luke Young sent off after just 12 minutes
  • * County lead 1-0. Padraig Amond, 48 minutes
  • * County 2-0 up. Jamille Matt, 59 minutes
  • * 3-0, Mark Carrington own goal, 65 minutes
  • * 4-0 Dan Butler completes the rout in stoppage time

