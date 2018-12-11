THE Dragons will be looking to appoint a new head coach “in a decisive and timely manner” after parting company with Rodney Parade chief Bernard Jackman.

Jackman, 42, leaves the Newport-based region with them languishing one from bottom of the Guinness PRO14 following just three league wins so far this season.

The former Ireland hooker, successor to Kingsley Jones in June 2017, has thanked the Welsh Rugby Union, who own the Dragons, for the opportunity to coach the Men of Gwent.

Forwards coach Ceri Jones is to take charge of the team on a temporary basis, starting at Clermont Auvergne in the European Challenge Cup this Saturday, while a search for Jackman’s replacement takes place.

This morning we reported a decision on Jackman's future was expected to be released.

Dragons chairman David Buttress said in the official statement tonight: “I would like to place on record our gratitude to Bernard Jackman for his dedication and hard work in his role as head coach.

“Bernard has demonstrated his passion and commitment, day in, day out on the training field, and away from first team affairs he has been an asset to the Dragons in helping promote our brand and rugby development at all ages throughout the region.

“Although this has been a difficult decision, we believe it provides us with the best opportunity to create future success on the pitch.

“Ambition and winning are at the heart of what we want to deliver for our loyal and dedicated supporters and we believe this change will move the region forward.

“The search for a new head coach is under way and we hope to make an appointment in a decisive and timely manner.”

News of Jackman’s departure broke this morning but it was not until much later in the day that the Dragons officially announced he had left with immediate effect.

“I would like to thank the WRU and the board for the opportunity at the Dragons and I believe that there is a bright future for the region,” said Jackman.

“I am grateful to the backroom staff and the players for all their efforts and I wish them every success on and off the field.”

Jackman’s tenure yielded just 11 wins in 44 competitive games and was notable for several big defeats at the hands of the Irish provinces and in European competition.

His first campaign at the helm produced a miserly two PRO14 victories, but Jackman maintained it was all about getting things in place for the 2018-19 term.

A raft of summer signings followed, including Wales internationals Ross Moriarty, Richard Hibbard, Ryan Bevington, Aaron Jarvis and Rhodri Williams.

The signs looked promising as the new recruits joined a squad with a growing presence in the Wales camp – the matchday 23 for the autumn Test against Tonga featured a record six Dragons.

But the Men of Gwent’s poor form continued, and it was no surprise to many when they discovered the Dragons’ relationship with Jackman had come to an end.