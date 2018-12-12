NEWPORT County AFC fans who buy tickets for Saturday’s League Two home match against MK Dons will be given priority for January’s FA Cup third-round tie against Leicester City at Rodney Parade.

County beat Wrexham 4-0 in last night’s second-round replay to set up the showdown with the Foxes on Sunday, January 6 (kick-off 4.30pm).

The match against the former Premier League champions will be broadcast live on BBC One but demand for tickets is expected to be high.

Season ticket holders, Trust members and shareholders will be first in the queue for tickets.

But supporters who buy tickets for this weekend’s meeting with League Two leaders MK Dons will also be able to buy tickets for the Leicester tie before they go on general sale.

Brilliant night for the club and a fantastic fixture to look forward too https://t.co/RCkPSmAu1z — Padraig Amond (@padraigamond21) December 11, 2018

A club statement on the tie reads: “Details of ticket prices and on-sale dates for this tie will be released shortly.

“There will be a high level of demand for tickets, and so they will be made available to supporters in priority order: Newport County AFC season ticket holders, Trust members and shareholders; supporters who buy tickets for our League Two fixture v MK Dons this coming Saturday; general sale.

“There will also be a high level of demand for hospitality places for the Leicester City tie.

“Hospitality and advertising package details will be released shortly.

“To register your interest for these packages, email commercial@newport-county.co.uk.”