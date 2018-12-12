A HUSBAND was warned he faces a prison sentence after he admitted shooting his wife in the head with an air rifle.

Lloyd Williams, aged 35, of Summerhill Avenue, Newport, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding when he appeared in Cardiff Crown Court from custody via video link.

His victim was shot in the forehead.

She was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport but her injuries were not life-threatening.

The defendant also admitted destroying property in that he damaged her Vauxhall Astra by smashing the car with a bottle of Baileys Irish Cream liqueur.

The offences happened in Medway Court, Bettws, Newport on Remembrance Day, Sunday, November 11 this year at around 7pm.

The Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Eleri Rees, heard that Williams was being held on the medical wing at Cardiff Prison and was due to see a psychiatrist next week.

Ben Waters, representing the defendant, asked the court to adjourn the case so that a pre-sentence report could be prepared by the Probation Service into his client.

The judge allowed the postponement of the sentence but warned Williams: “An air gun was used to shoot at the head of the victim – there is only one sentence that the court is considering.”

She said the most likely outcome of the report would be to determine the length of the immediate custodial sentence he was facing.

Judge Rees added: “He should not be under any illusions. I am not asking the Probation Service to explore other options.”

The court heard that an assessment into Williams’ mental health would also be carried out.

Prosecutor James Evans said the victim had not asked for a restraining order to be imposed.

He added: “The complainant is concerned about the defendant’s mental health.”

Judge Rees adjourned sentence until Friday, January 4, 2019 and Williams was remanded in custody.