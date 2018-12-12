THE Minister of State for Employment, Alok Sharma, has welcomed the best job figures on record – with 32.48 million people in work in the UK, more than ever before.

New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) released yesterday show that the UK continues to have the best jobs market in decades with the unemployment rate at a near record 40 year low, 4.1% and employment rate at a joint-record of 75.7%.

The figures also show real wages are up for the ninth month in a row, with regular pay up 3.3% on the year – its fastest growth in almost a decade. Yesterday’s figures also reveal the youth unemployment rate has almost halved since 2010, with female employment at a near record high of 71.2%.

Mr Sharma said: “Today’s statistics show the enduring strength of our jobs market, with wages outpacing inflation for the ninth month in a row and employment at a record high.

“This is benefitting people across the country, with almost 400,000 more people in work in the last year. Putting more money in the pockets of working families, and showing the UK remains a great place to invest and do business.”

First Minister Carwyn Jones said: “Throughout my time as First Minister I have prided myself on leading a pro-Business Government, so it is very pleasing that in my last day in the job there are now 145,000 more people in work than when I started in the job in December 2009.

“Indeed today’s statistics show that Wales now has a 75.3% employment rate which is 0.5 percentage points up on the quarter, 2.5 percentage points up on the year and a massive 7.8 percentage points higher than in December 2009. Meanwhile unemployment remains at a near record low and is 0.5 percentage points down on this time last year.”

There are currently 46,385 people who are unemployed in Wales with 3,590 in Newport, 2,010 in Torfaen and 795 in Monmouthshire.

Clare Djordjevitch, from Cwmbran Jobcentre, said: “Christmas is coming but there are still lots of job opportunities across Newport and Torfaen.

“As well as a variety of permanent vacancies, the list below shows there are still a number of employers frantically recruiting for temporary staff in the lead up to the festive period.”