AS UNIVERSAL Credit is rolled out to the last few postcodes in Wales, the Department for Work and Pensions has highlighted the changes and what they mean for people making a claim to benefits.

From today, the Universal Credit service has replaced the complex mix of six legacy benefits with one simple monthly payment.

For people who are able to work, Universal Credit provides employment support tailored to each person’s needs. It also supports people who are unable to work due to a disability or health condition.

Universal Credit payments reduce gradually the more someone earns, meaning people can take on more hours without fear of seeing their benefits suddenly stop entirely, like they could in the past.

The benefit’s rollout began in Wales in 2016 and has now reached all of the country’s 59 job centres.

The service is available in the Welsh language at all jobcentres in Wales, and online.

Amber Rudd, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions said: “Universal Credit is a force for good, and everyone in Wales that visits a jobcentre from now on will be able to access a better, modern benefit with personalised support.

“Universal Credit is working for the vast majority of people, and in Wales we’ve seen almost 200,000 more people move into work since 2010. However, I will continue to monitor closely and make improvements where needed.”

People receiving legacy benefits in Wales will continue to receive payments as usual and won’t be asked to make a claim for Universal Credit unless they have a change in circumstances. During 2019 a low number of legacy benefit claimants will be moved over to Universal Credit by DWP as part of a carefully managed process, and this will be communicated to people in advance.

Job Centre work coaches across the country continue to provide one-to-one support to help people move back into and progress within work.

Leanne Lewis, Job Centre Plus work coach team leader for Caernarfon said: “Universal Credit offers tailored support, which includes more personalised help from our Work Coaches. We have a dedicated team here, all of whom speak Welsh.

“The new system is also more flexible, which means people can take on short-term work to develop their skills and build up their experience.

“Our staff are trained to support people through the claim process and we’d encourage anyone who needs extra help or information to come and talk to their Work Coach.”

The DWP recently announced a partnership with Citizens Advice to help the most vulnerable people make and manage their Universal Credit claim.