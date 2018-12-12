PRIME minister Theresa May has made a dramatic live statement over news enough Tory MPs have requested a vote of no confidence to trigger a leadership contest.

The chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady said the threshold of 48 letters - 15 per cent of the parliamentary party - needed to trigger a vote had been reached and a ballot will be held between 6pm and 8pm in the House of Commons.

"The votes will be counted immediately afterwards and an announcement will be made as soon as possible in the evening," he added.

Mrs May has made a statement responding to the development outside the door of 10 Downing Street this morning, saying she is determined to "finish the job".

She also warned a change of Prime Minister would put the UK's future at risk and could delay or halt Brexit.

"I will contest that vote with everything I have got," Mrs May added.

Sheneeds to secure the votes of 158 MPs - half the parliamentary party plus one - to remain as Conservative leader, though a vote of 100 or more against her will raise questions about whether she can continue.

If she wins, another challenge cannot be mounted against her position as Tory leader for a year.

Immediate statements of loyalty for the Prime Minister were issued by Cabinet ministers, including several who have been named as potential contenders to be her successor.

Mrs May will address Conservative MPs at a meeting of the 1922 Committee at 5pm, immediately before voting begins.

She needs the support of 158 MPs in the ballot - half of the parliamentary party plus one - in order to remain as leader.

But some observers believe that a large vote of 100 or more against the PM might be enough to make Mrs May question whether it is worth carrying on.

She also has to face the Commons at what may prove to be her last session of Prime Minister's Questions at noon.

A string of Cabinet ministers, including some touted as possible replacements for Mrs May, have swiftly come out with statements of loyalty to her.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said: "The last thing our country needs right now is a Conservative Party leadership election. Will be seen as self-indulgent and wrong. PM has my full support and is best person to ensure we leave EU on 29 March."

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said: "I am backing Theresa May tonight. Being PM (is the) most difficult job imaginable right now and the last thing the country needs is a damaging and long leadership contest.

"Brexit was never going to be easy but she is the best person to make sure we actually leave the EU on March 29."

Environment Secretary Michael Gove, another Cabinet minister seen as a possible leadership contender, tweeted: "I am backing the Prime Minister 100% - and I urge every Conservative MP to do the same. She is battling hard for our country and no-one is better placed to ensure we deliver on the British people's decision to leave the EU."

Brexit-backing International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt posted: "The Prime Minister has my full support, not least because she has always done what she firmly believes is in the national interest. Our country needs us all to fight for a good deal and prepare for a no-deal scenario. All eyes and hands should be on that task."

Others voicing support for the PM included Chancellor Philip Hammond, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Justice Secretary David Gauke, Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd and Communities Secretary James Brokenshire.

But in a joint statement, the chairman of the European Research Group of Eurosceptic Tory backbenchers Jacob Rees-Mogg and his deputy Steve Baker said: "Theresa May's plan would bring down the Government if carried forward. But our party will rightly not tolerate it.

"Conservatives must now answer whether they wish to draw ever closer to an election under Mrs May's leadership. In the national interest, she must go."