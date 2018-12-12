A MAN with a history of mental health problems has admitted starting a fire at a Gwent hotel and stealing knives from its kitchen.

Kane Elliott pleaded guilty to committing arson at the King's Head Hotel in Abergavenny when he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court.

The 25-year-old also admitted burglary by breaking into the Cross Street hotel and stealing the blades as well as obstructing or resisting a police constable in the execution of their duty.

All three offences occurred on October 7 this year.

The prosecutor in the case was Byron Broadstock and the defendant was represented by his barrister Owen Williams who asked for sentence to be adjourned for the preparation of a psychiatric report.

The Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Eleri Rees, postponed sentence until January 22, 2019.

Elliott, of Maindiff Court Hospital, Llantilio Pertholey, Abergavenny, was remanded in custody.