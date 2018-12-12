AN EXHIBITION involving a Newport student chosen to be the official Newport Nato summit photographer in 2014 is launching tomorrow.

Ieuan Berry is among seven students on the Documentary Photography course at the University of South Wales to have collaborated for the display.

It features documentary style photos of Ely – an area of Cardiff generally given a bad reputation.

Mr Berry, who was just 17 when he was chosen for the Nato job said: “This project is all about people and the community.

“Ely is often portrayed negatively, and has a bad reputation, so we wanted to change the stigma, get away from the negative and promote the area’s community spirit.”

Other exhibitors include: Polly Hill, Daniel Gonzalez, Helen Slocombe, Rhys Davies, Milo Jones, and Lawrence Fogg, with each producing at least 12 photos for the exhibition.

Although they all study at University of South Wales, they come from various parts of the UK.

The exhibition is aptly named ‘Fit for Heroes?’ as many of the houses in the area were built for those returning from war. The exhibition includes various subject matter based in the Ely area, from a boxing gym, an elderly couple, a youth centre and more.

All are welcome to join the photographers at the free launch, between 6pm and 9pm at North Ely Youth Centre, on Thursday, with free snacks and drinks available.

Guests at the launch can also get free signed prints, but there is a limited and subject to each photographer.

“People should go the launch, because it brings something different to the table and gives us the chance to showcase our work and what our course is all about,” added Mr Berry.

Although people are being encouraged to attend the launch, if you’re unable to make it that day you can check out the exhibition until December 20.

To find out more about the exhibition, go to www.facebook.com/events/2128601244069626/