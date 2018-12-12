’TIS the season to be jolly and what better way to make sure you’re on the nice list than staying fit while helping a worthwhile cause?

St David’s Hospice Care, which provides care to patients and families in Newport, Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Caerphilly and South and Mid Powys, is having two festive fundraising events in one day: a Santa walk and a Santa ride.

Although dressing up for the Christmas events is a requirement, if red isn’t your colour you can dress as an elf, a reindeer, or anything festive.

Both events will take place on Sunday, December 16, starting and finishing at Newport International Sports Village, following a circular route.

Cyclists begin the festivities at 10am, with tinsel on bikes encouraged to spice up the festive flavour and spread goodwill and joy among the people of Newport.

The route is around 20 to 25 miles, with the event supported by: Newport Social Cycling, Kymin, Daryll Barnby Entertainments & Events, Roberto’s Bicycle Repairs Newport, Simon Jones Carpentry, The Hot Bread Shop, and Seawall Tearooms.

The Santa Walk, which is six miles, will leave at 10.15am. Costumes are required – even if just dusting off your Christmas jumper – to spread the festive vibes throughout Newport.

The Walk is supported by: Kymin, Daryll Barnby Entertainments & Events, Hot Bread Shop, Seawall Tearooms and The Pod.

Both events are £10 to enter, with 100 per cent of the money made going to the vital work of St David’s Hospice Care.

Interested in the ride? For more information, or tickets, e-mail: fundraising@stdavidshospicecare.org

If you’re better on your feet than on wheels, and want to join the Santa Walk, then get in touch by phoning: 01633 851051

To find out more about St David’s Hospice Care, which also hosted an Elf Run in Cwmbran last week and has arranged a number of ‘Light Up Your Life’ services for the festive season, check out its website at: stdavidshospicecare.org