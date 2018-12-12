MARK Drakeford has officially become the next first minister of Wales following a vote in the Assembly.

Mr Drakeford, who was elected as Welsh Labour leader last week, received 30 votes in an election in the Senedd this afternoon.

The Assembly’s Conservative group and Plaid Cymru also nominated their respective leaders Paul Davies and Adam Price, who received 12 and nine votes respectively.

Accepting the role, Mr Drakeford said he was aware of "the opportunity and responsibility which comes with this position."

And on the no-confidence vote in Theresa May to be voted on by Conservative MPs this evening, he said: "The skies around us have darkened even more.

"A species of madness has descended upon the Conservative Party."

All 29 Labour AMs, apart from deputy presiding officer Ann Jones, who is ineligible to vote, plus Liberal Democrat Kirsty Williams and Independent Dafydd Elis-Thomas voted for Mr Drakeford.

All 11 Conservative AMs, as well as Mark Reckless, who is an Independent AM but part of the Assembly's Conservative group, voted for Mr Davies.

Of the 10 Plaid Cymru AMs, South Wales East's Steffan Lewis was not present to vote, and Ceredigion's Elin Jones is ineligible to vote as the Assembly's presiding officer. The remaining seven Plaid AMs, along with Independent Neil McEvoy, voted for Mr Price.

The four Ukip AMs, as well as independent Caroline Jones, abstained from the vote. Independent North Wales AM Mandy Jones was not present to vote.

Mr Drakeford's nomination will now be confirmed by the Queen.