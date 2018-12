AN accident involving two vehicles has closed the A468 Newport-Caerphilly road southbound in Bedwas, between its junction with Greenway and the Bedwas bridge roundabout

The accident, which happened near the Peter's Pies factory, happened at around 3.30pm.

The Stagecoach bus service number 50 is affected, and traffic from the direction of Newport is queueing back from the Greenway junction for around two miles, to the Newport side of Trethomas.