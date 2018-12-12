WELSH rockers, Stereophonics, are giving a one-off outdoor performance in the new year.

2019 will mark 20 years since the lads from Cwmaman performed to 55,000 people at Morfa Stadium – as well as two decades since the release of their second studio album Performance and Cocktails – and what better way to celebrate than the band returning to Swansea?

This special gig will be the first time Stereophonics have performed in South-West Wales since the milestone concert in 1999, before the venue was torn down.

They’ve performed in other parts of Wales; their concert at Cardiff City Stadium in June this year was a sell-out event. Check out our review of the performance here.

Stereophonics have performed to sell-out crowds worldwide, including their 15-date arena tour and headline shows at Kendal Calling, Y Not Festival and Victorious Festival.

Lead singer, Kelly Jones, said: “Performance and Cocktails put us on the world map, and on the TV and radio, which meant a lot of people went back to discover Word Gets Around and made our first album platinum!

“Morfa Stadium was where we set Performance and Cocktails alight, and it was a one-off day that can never be beaten. It was perfect.

“I’m not a man that likes to go backwards, this event is merely a birthday party, so come along and help us blow out the candles.”

Stereophonics will rock out at Singleton Park, Swansea, on July 13.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 14, from 10am, and are likely to sell fast, so make sure you gets yours sooner, rather than later.

They will be available at: www.myticket.co.uk