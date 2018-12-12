THE under-threat branch GP surgery in Cwmfelinfach is set to remain open.

Islwyn AM Rhianon Passmore, who has been opposing the closure proposal - made by Risca Surgery, which runs it - has told the Argus:

“I was delighted to receive notification from the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board that the branch surgery closure panel has recommended that primary care services should continue to be provided in Cwmfelinfach."

She added that she has also been told that the decision not to close the branch surgery has also been approved by the health board's executive team.

The news will be welcomed by patients of the surgery in Cwmfelinfach, Ynysddu and around, who faced the prospect of having to attend Risca Surgery in future.

Risca Surgery has struggled to replace two outgoing doctors, with vacancies being left unfilled for more than 18 months, amidst staffing shortages across Wales.

Gareth Thomas, practice manager at Risca Surgery, told the Argus in October that it found itself "in an awful situation where it’s unsustainable for us to provide services in Cwmfelinfach”.

He said that focusing services at Risca would make the clinical team and GPs "better utilised and more efficient".

But 477 signed a petition demanding that the branch surgery remain open, citing in particular fears that many patients, especially the elderly, would find it difficult to get to Risca, with a lack of public transport a key problem.

Ms Passmore - backed by Caerphilly county borough ward councillors, also wrote a letter of objection to the health board over the closure proposal.

The health board's decision follows a period of consultation on the closure, during which more than 150 people attended a public meeting on the issue.

"On November 6, I attended a public meeting called by local Labour councillors Philippa Marsden and John Ridgewell to oppose the closure," said Ms Passmore.

"Over 150 residents packed out the meeting and I promised them then that I would do all that I could as their Assembly Member to oppose the proposed closure.

"I am grateful that the passionate voice of a community has been listened to. In the 70th anniversary year of the birth of the National Health Service, Cwmfelinfach’s people have been given what they so deserve.”

The decision to turn down the application to close the Cwmfelinfach branch surgery follows closely on another - for the Goytre branch surgery run by Pontypool-based Churchwood Surgery. In that case too, transport concerns were a major worry for residents.

The health board is working with Churchwood Surgery on ways to maintain services at Goytre, and a similar approach can be expected regarding risca Surgery and its Cwmfelinfach branch.