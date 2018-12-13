Newport is the city with the least number of commercial properties to let, according to a report from the Office of National Statistics.

The figures were compiled by Savoystewart.co.uk from the commercial property listings on Zoopla in November 2018.

Newport was showing 128 properties to let, which London was showing 6,137.

Dan Smith, of Newport-based M4 Property Consultants, said: "The report by Savoy Stewart doesn’t really provide a great deal of insight. It simply states the number of commercial properties advertised in Newport on Zoopla, which is not really a well established advertising platform in the commercial property world.

"There will also be duplication in the numbers as joint agents will both be advertising the same properties in some situations.

"We have been involved in the Newport commercial property market for more than a decade and the following is my professional opinion.

"There is an over supply of retail space within the city centre.

"Newport has too many retail units within the city centre, spread across an elongated area which is simply too long for many shoppers.

"Newport must accept that we will never fill all of these shops with traditional retailers and must continue to promote alternative uses within these units such as leisure users, offices, doctors, dentists, other community facilities.

"A stronger, smaller retail core is required. Newport also needs to regain its shopping identity – why should people come to shop in Newport?

"There is an under supply of industrial space across the city, particularly larger accommodation of 10,000 sq ft plus.

"Demand is strong in this sector, across all size ranges, particularly with the forthcoming changes to the Severn tolls and the lack of industrial development within the area over the last 15 years.

"Newport has been slow to react to the potential of the abolishment of the bridge tolls and must move quicker to capitalise on the demand that this has created.

"With the current lack of supply, we not only risk not attracting those businesses interested in coming to Newport but also risk those businesses we have helped nurture and grow in Newport, move on, because they cannot find suitable accommodation for their business to grow into.

"Good quality office space is difficult to find in Newport city centre. Much of the space on offer, is poor quality, above retail units with no lift and hence no disabled access. The supply issue is now starting to be addressed with two schemes we are working on at Chartist Tower and The Hub at Mill Street (former Royal Mail Sorting office).

"If the proposed redevelopment of Newport Market also proceeds, that too will help address the lack of good quality space for all sizes of companies.

"We are talking to lots of companies that are excited about the opportunities Newport has to offer them if they were to relocate here. Many related to lifestyle opportunities for staff, affordable housing and great access to the surrounding countryside.

"They are also enticed by working with the Software and Cyber Academies which Newport has, producing ready-to-work graduates in areas notoriously difficult to recruit within.

"Having this demand is great, but we need to be able to offer these companies the office space that they require to attract and retain staff and we need make their decision to potentially relocate to Newport as easy as we can."