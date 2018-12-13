THE Assembly Member for Newport West, Jayne Bryant, last week visited Hounds the Barbers in Newport with Jack Sargeant AM.

Paul Monger, owner of Hounds the Barbers in Bridge Street, welcomed the Assembly Members to discuss men’s mental health issues and the supportive pastoral role that barbers can play.

Barbershops across the country are increasingly working hard to ensure they are safe, confidential, non-judgemental spaces for men to talk about their mental health.

Mr Monger said: “With mental health problems amongst men proving to be so prevalent, I believe the barbershop can offer these men a forum to discuss their problems outside the emotional attachment of their circle of family and friends.”

Jayne Bryant AM said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Jack Sargeant to Newport and to discuss how to tackle men’s mental health issues.

“We know that men in particular are reluctant to open up, we need to re-enforce the message that it’s okay not to be okay.

“It’s good to see a local business opening up who are keen to raise awareness.”