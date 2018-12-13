BURN off your Christmas dinner and support a great cause with an iconic trek this festive season.

The Twmbarlwm Turkey Trek, on December 28, will raise awareness and funds for St David’s Hospice, which has been providing care to patients and their families throughout Gwent since 1979.

It will be a relaxed stroll – complete with signposts and marshals on duty - to the top of Twmbarlwm mountain, starting and finishing at Crosskeys RFC in Pandy Park.

There are two routes: a 5.5 mile one or – for those who had some extra stuffing with their turkey – a 8.5-mile route, with both starting at 10.30am at Crosskeys RFC.

All walkers will receive a St David’s Hospice Care neck warmer when registering and will be welcomed back to the rugby club with refreshments, including hot drinks and mince pies.

Fancy dress is encouraged, but not essential, although guests should wear appropriate clothes for the weather and terrain. Guests are also encourage to bring snacks, or even a picnic to enjoy at the peak.

Although a medical team will be on standby, those taking part should be fit and healthy, with no minimum wage. Please note, under 16s must have a responsible adult supervising.

Pushchairs are not advised due to the terrain, but dogs – on leads – are welcome to join the fun.

Entry is £10 for adults, or £5 for under 16s (who must have adult supervision). Alternatively, family entry – which admits two adults and up to four children – is £20.

Raising sponsorship money is optional, but donations towards the work of St David’s Hospice are welcome.

There’s also an option to register by donating two or three unwanted Christmas gifts per adult. To find out more about this registration option, phone: 01633 851051

St David’s Hospice have also organised a fundraising Santa Ride and Santa Walk, both taking place on Sunday, December 16. You can read more about them here.

They have also teamed up with All Doved Up and organised a programme of services to remember lost loved ones. Plus, on Christmas day they’ve organised for people to release a dove for a loved one – free of charge – from St Woolos Cemetery.

To find out more about these events, go to: www.stdavidshospicecare.org