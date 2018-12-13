PLANS to restrict the use of Caerphilly rubbish tips to those who can prove they live locally have been approved despite concerns from senior councillors.

Visitors will be required to show proof of address before entering the authority’s six household waste recycling centres (HWRCs) from April 1, 2019.

The move is aimed to stop residents from neighbouring authorities from using the facilities, causing onsite congestion and increasing waste disposal costs.

While supportive of the original proposals, cabinet members voted to include bus passes within the identification requirement, rather than just a valid driving licence.

Deputy leader Barbara said limiting the proof of residence to just driving licence would be problematic for those who may not be able to access the site by car.

Cllr Jones asked: “What if I lived in Cardiff with an elderly relative living in the borough who needs waste disposed, but I’m the only one who drives?

“Could I not bring their bus pass? You really would have to accept that? I think it’s going to create some difficulties for some of our elderly residents.”

Councillor Barbara Jones

Hayley Jones, waste strategy and operations manager, said the authority “had to be careful” about introducing concessions.

“This could open the floodgates for anyone to borrow anyone’s identification,” she told councillors.

“It’s always been the case that use of the site is restricted to drivers only and this is purely down to health and safety reasons.”

Councillor Lisa Phipps had concerns that fly-tipping would increase after the new rules are introduced.

Fly-tipping on Fochriw mountain in Caerphilly county borough

The cabinet member for homes and place asked: “If people with cars full of rubbish are being turned away, aren’t they’re going to drive to their nearest quiet lane and dispose of it illegally?”

But other local authorities which have introduced similar restrictions “haven’t seen any notable increase in fly-tipping”, according to Ms Jones.

Caerphilly council currently spends more than £2 million on waste disposal costs, with costs rising alongside increasing numbers of out-of-area residents using their HWRCs.

“We don’t know what the level of savings will be after we bring these in but after 12 months, if it’s 10 per cent that’s £200,000,” said Mark Williams, interim corporate director of communities.

Council leader Dave Poole said: “I don’t think anyone on this cabinet is happy that ratepayers in Caerphilly are paying to dispose the waste of people from other counties.”

An amended proposal including bus passes within the proof of residence requirements was passed unanimously. An awareness campaign is planned prior to the rules coming into force.