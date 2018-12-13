A RISE in council tax will “hit residents hard” in Newport, the leader of the council’s Conservative opposition has said.

Council tax could rise by 6.95 per cent from April next year features under proposals from the Labour-led authority as it looks to save £8.1 million next year.

Tory leader Matthew Evans said the group were concerned about the proposed rise and other cost-cutting plans set out by the council which are now out for consultation.

At cabinet on Wednesday, council leader Debbie Wilcox said “modest” council tax changes – equating to Band D properties paying an extra £1.41 a week – come amidst continued austerity.

Councillor Debbie Wilcox

But Cllr Evans said after the meeting: “This will hit residents hard, particularly those on a low income.

“The leader said it was only going to cost the average resident an extra few pounds a month, which sounded more like it was coming from a double glazing salesman.

“We know it’s difficult for people, nobody likes austerity and there’s not enough money to go around, but this is a council that spent more than £55,000 on a local democracy conference.”

Plans to increase off-street parking charges in city centres “would do nothing to encourage shoppers into the city centre”, said Cllr Evans.

Councillor Matthew Evans feels the increase in off-street parking sites in city centre could affect trade

The planned introduction of smaller bins and increased waste collection charges would “leave a bitter taste in the mouth for residents”, he added.

But there are calls from within the Newport Independents Party for wider reform and a step away from the “Punch and Judy” atmosphere stoked by Labour and Tory councillors.

Councillor Chris Evans said: “We need to listen to the people and think about the number of councillors we have as we can’t afford to continue operating the way we are.

“I think it’s appalling that they’ve gone out to public consultation over Christmas. It just seems like a lazy budget from a lazy administration.”

Councillor Allan Morris, the council’s only independent member, said he would be willing to forgo expenses and urged others to do the same to save extra money.

“I think councillors should feel some of the brunt,” he said.

“During times of austerity there is no such thing as a modest rise in council tax. There are people that are suffering, and any raise is going to affect them.”

The Liberal Democrats on the council were contacted for comment.

Newport council’s consultation on the budget runs until January 30, with members of the public urged to have their say on the council’s website.