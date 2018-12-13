A TIMELESS Christmas classic will be broadcast live from the Bolshoi Ballet, in Moscow, to Drill Hall in Chepstow.

The Nutcracker tells the tale of Marie who, on Christmas eve, is presented a Nutcracker doll which magically turns into a prince.

The Prince then takes her, the doctor who gifted him, and the audience on an enchanting adventure, complete with dancing snowflakes and dolls that come to life.

The music, by Tchaikovsky, is one of the best loved and most famous of all ballet scores, and - along with the brilliant ballerinas of the Bolshoi, costumes and settings - this is a ballet to delight fans of all ages.

Featuring two hours of magical talent, The Nutcracker is a festive favourite.

The screening will be broadcast, from 3pm, at Chepstow's Drill Hall on Sunday, December 23.

Tickets for all Bolshoi Ballet screenings are £12 or £10 concessions.

They are available from Chepstow Museum, with funds raised supporting Monmouthshire Museums.

If you need any more information you can contact Chepstow Museum on: 01291 625 981.

