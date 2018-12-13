Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed’s new building was officially opened today.

In attendance were both the cabinet secretary for education, Kirsty Williams AM and the mayor of Newport, Cllr Malcolm Linton.

The ceremony took place at the school that was built in conjunction with a new block at The John Frost School.

During the ceremony attendees were treated to a showcase of the creative talent present at the school.

Music, singing and poetry were all on offer through the medium of Welsh.

Head teacher Rhian Dafydd praised the efforts of everyone involved in the process of bringing the school project to completion.

Kirsty Williams also praised the progress being made by the campaign to promote the uptake of the Welsh language in schools throughout the country.

The project was completed with the help of a significant investment from Newport City Council and the Welsh Government as part of the 21st Century Schools and Education Programme.

Kirsty Williams said: “I’m proud that we’ve been able to invest £16 million from our 21st Century Schools and Education Programme to support the split site project between Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed and John Frost School.

“These schools reflect our vision of a modern Wales, where both of our languages co-exist and grow together for the benefit of all of our young people.”

With the demand for Welsh-medium education increasing across Newport and South Monmouthshire, there was a need to increase capacity for secondary education places, in addition to the provision at Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw in Pontypool.

The school was opened by Newport City Council leader Cllr Debbie Wilcox in 2016 when the first year started on the Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Teyrnon site. Currently, the school has pupils from Years 7 to 9 and will continue to expand each year.

Cllr Gail Giles, Newport City Council’s cabinet member for education and skills, said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to develop this fantastic new school – the only new Welsh medium secondary to be developed in Wales in the last three years.

“As a council we have shown a clear commitment to the Welsh Language and I’m sure excellent education settings such as Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed will support the Welsh Government’s ambition to reach a million Welsh speakers by 2050.

“As a council we have also recently received formal support of our plans for Welsh-medium education including additional funding to develop this growing school and a fourth Welsh-medium primary.

“I wish Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed’s pupils, current and future, the very best in their education.”

Rhian Dafydd, head teacher of Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed said: “The whole community at Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed is very grateful to everyone who has ensured that this great building is finally here.

“The pupils now have the best possible resources as they continue on their Welsh medium education journey.

“We recognize the efforts of parents, officials, politicians and friends who have worked tirelessly for many years to get to this point.

It is wonderful to see the building being fully utilized and this resource complements perfectly the school’s high teaching and wellbeing standards.”

For additional information on Newport City Council’s Becoming Bilingual project, see newport.gov.uk/becomingbilingual