A CONCERNED dog walker has voiced frustration that a syringe he reported had been dumped in woodland has yet to be cleared away weeks later.

Steve Smith was out walking his dog in woods off of Incline Lane, Cwmbran, when he spotted the syringe among a pile of rubbish.

Mr Smith reported the hazard to Torfaen council November 26, but says nothing has yet been done about it.

The resident of of Tolpath, Cwmbran, also said he had reported the syringe on other occasions since then.

“It’s dangerous," he added.

"People often walk past it with their children or dogs. "Someone’s child could hurt themselves on it, or their pet could stand on it or try to eat it.

“Luckily it’s been raining so we haven’t had a lot of families walking through.

“I informed Torfaen on November 26 and November 29, and again on December 10.

“It’s the inaction that’s the most frustrating thing.

"If it was in the street, or if there was a problem with your bin, you would get a fine straight away. Here they have just done nothing.”

If you find dumped waste, Torfaen council, which was contacted for comment over the situation by the Argus, recommends not to touch it.

Instead, they recommend you visually try to work out what it consists of and how much there is, and make a note of the day, date and time you saw it, as well as its exact location and whether it is in or near water.

You can call 01495 762200.