THE Dragons are poised to name Shaun Edwards as Bernard Jackman’s successor after holding talks with the Wales defence guru, according to reports.

Edwards, it is claimed, will take on the Rodney Parade head coach role for at least the remainder of the current campaign while continuing to work under national team chief Warren Gatland.

Earlier this year, Edwards agreed to become boss of rugby league giants Wigan Warriors ahead of the 2020 season following his departure from the Wales set-up after the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Edwards was set to become a part-time member of the Dragons coaching staff under Jackman in the summer but the move fell through and he joined the Ospreys instead.

Former Ireland hooker Jackman was relieved of his duties on Monday after just 18 months in the Dragons hotseat.

His departure came on the back of defeats by Leinster and Northampton which saw the Men of Gwent concede a total of 107 points.

Interim head coach Ceri Jones leads the Guinness PRO14 strugglers into a daunting European Challenge Cup clash with Clermont Auvergne tomorrow (kick-off 1pm GMT).