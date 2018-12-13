AVOIDING unnecessary single-use plastics this festive season could help ensure a kinder Christmas for animals.

That's the message from the RSPCA which has released new statistics about plastic-related incidents.

More than 600 incidents were reported throughout the UK over the pas year.

Among them was an incident invovling a hybrid duck found with a plastic ring stuck around his head and beak in Abertillery. Wildlife and animal often become entangled or trapped by discarded plastics.

The duck was said to have been so severly injured it had to be put to sleep at the scene.

RSPCA Cymru superintendent, Martyn Hubbard, said: “Since the start of 2017, we’ve had more than 50 incidents reported to us in Wales about animals negatively impacted by plastics.

“We see too many animals coming into our centres sick and suffering due to the litter we throw away. Sadly, a throw-away culture of single-use plastics is creating numerous hazards for wildlife and other animals.”

RSPCA Cymru says welfare issues around single-use plastics are particularly frustrating for their officers as they are “totally avoidable”.

This is a busy time for RSPCA; last December the charity received a total of 2,822 calls in Wales to its 24-hour cruelty hotline with concerns about animals in distress.

Mr Hubbard added: “Many welfare issues caused by discarded plastics are totally avoidable; so this can be hugely frustrating for our officers to deal with.

“Fortunately, there’s plenty the public can do to help. Avoiding the use of unnecessary single-use plastics this festive season could help make it a kinder Christmas for our friends in the animal kingdom.

“And whether it’s reducing packaging, leaving food out for wildlife in the colder weather, volunteering or donating to an animal charity or shopping at a charity shop, there are lots of things you can do to be kinder to animals this Christmas.”

An RSPCA survey across England and Wales found that 69 percent of shoppers will try to cut down on single use plastics this Christmas, while 38 percent said they would choose gifts with less packaging.

The call to be kinder to animals this Christmas comes amid the launch of the RSPCA’s ‘Stock the Sleigh’ appeal, urging people to make the festive season happy, healthy and safe for animals by helping provide vital items for pets in the charity’s care.