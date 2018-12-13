SEVERAL families have slammed the short notice cancellation of a magical Christmas holiday to Disneyland Paris by a Newport-based business - with children said to have been left "in tears" as a result.

The South Wales Argus has been contacted by multiple parents said to have booked on the trip with Newport firm Day Trips Newport, with some also claiming they are having difficulty getting their money back.

The business, which operates using a Facebook page, organises coach trips to various destinations throughout the UK and beyond.

Posts from customers on the firm's Facebook page suggest there are disputes and issues with a number of arranged trips.

In its own post, Day Trips Newport said today that it is dealing with various issues via insurers and will be contacting those affected soon.

The Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort Paris (Picture: Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Among those affected is Darren Small, 38, of Darent Close, Newport, who says he was due to travel to Disneyland Paris with his family this weekend.

He began paying for his trip, which included accommodation, last year through instalments, and paid around £2,500 in total.

But Mr Small says he began to worry when he struggled to get confirmation of the departure time and other details from Day Trips Newport.

“We contacted Disney's Hotel Santa Fe, where we were meant to stay, but there was no record of our name at all. We were in panic mode then," he said.

It was then that Mr Small says he was informed the trip was no longer going ahead by Day Trips Newport.

Mr Small said his daughters had been heartbroken at the news.

“It was part of their Christmas present," he added.

“One of my daughters, who is six, has autism. She can’t understand why we are not going to Disneyland.

"My other children, who are older, say they hope we will be able to get the money back and go next year.

"I just want people to know about the situation. They [Day Trips Newport] can’t do this to families.”

Melanie Jones, 47, and Rachel Davies, 41, also booked places on the same trip.

Mrs Jones, who also lives in Cot Farm Close, Newport, says she noticed that Day Trips Newport were not responding to her messages as promptly as previously.

She said: “I started to see posts about cancellations from other customers, so I messaged them to ask 'is everything okay with our trip?'

"I had no response."

She said her thoughts immediately turned to her young children.

“For the last week or so I’ve been telling them not to get their hopes up too much, as it didn’t look good," she added.

"Then I found out it had been cancelled.

“They were in tears last night.”

Ms Davies, of Cwmbran, added: “My husband’s been working away from home for a week at a time to pay for this. We’ve been saving for ages.”

Mr Small said he had reported the situation to Gwent Police.

A spokesman for the force said: "At approximately 6.25pm on Wednesday, 12th December 2018, we received an allegation of fraud from a member of the public in the Newport area. Arrangements were made for an officer to meet with the caller to discuss the report."

Day Trips Newport did not respond directly to the Argus' request for a comment but said in the post on its Facebook page: "In relation the the Xmas trips I have the evidence to support these bookings. However, due to the insurance company currently dealing with some I would be unwilling to post anything in relation to these in case it jeopardises refunds/bookings. However all evidence can be provided in due course. In regards to Disney I will not be posting anything on here at present. This is in the hands of my insurance company and by doing so could jepodise[sic] any outcome."