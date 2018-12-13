GIVE the kids the gift of music this year with the return of an exciting, lively Christmas show.

This fabulously festive show feature four fun-filled performances, jam-packed with music, lovable characters, presents and mischief.

Bert and Cherry's Christmas Plum Pudding is coming to St David's Hall, Cardiff, this Saturday and on Monday, December 17, with performances at 10.30am and 12.30pm each day.

The hour-long seasonal show includes music from three of the Tiddly Proms alongside Christmas songs.

Bert and Cherry are back with this amazingly interactive live musical show that not only encourages under 5s to take a keen interest in music, but also re-introduces adults to the way they look at Christmas.

Bert is feeling festive; the Christmas tree is decorated with baubles and tinsel, and he’s wrapped up everything for the big day (and we mean everything!)

Cherry is coming to help with the finishing touches, and all their musical friends will be popping in too. As usual expect a lively story, lots of silly songs to sing along with and a large helping of musical plum pudding!

The show is created by the Arts Active, and tickets are £7.50. All children over the age of nine months require a ticket.