A LOCAL band have released their debut EP.

Sydney Fate are a metal band, made up of talented musicians from Newport and Caerphilly.

Their first EP – Sound Alive – was released this week and features five tracks: Violet Sky, Sweet Anticipation, Sound Alive, Falling Forward and Home.

Vocalist and guitarist, Bailey Edwards, said: "Me and the guys had the pleasure of spending ten days recording with the amazing Sam and Joe Graves at Innersound, who spent a week and a half producing it to the final cut we have today.

"The whole EP follows the story of a person going through some pretty tough times, but never really giving up. A lot is hidden in metaphors, but the track titles kind of give it away. Each track has references to our own individual stories, which we hope our fans can take in and have their own personal take on."

Other band members include: Adam Rapado on vocals, Owen Whittaker on guitar, Scott Butterworth on bass, and Terry Collins on drums.

Sound Alive is now available on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music and Youtube. To download the EP go to: sydneyfate.bandcamp.com/releases

In March 2019, Sydney Fate will be promoting their latest EP whilst touring with Swansea band Portraits.

"The dates are still being finalised and I can't give away too much," added Bailey.

"But we'll be hitting some great spots all over the UK! Its going to be an awesome adventure for us as it's our first tour, and we'll throw in a few new originals so we're excited to see how people react."

Find Sydney Fate on Facebook: @OfficialSydneyFate

You can find Portraits on Facebook: @portraitsswansea