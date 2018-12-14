A CRACK cocaine and cannabis dealer found with a reference to the dark web on his mobile phone was jailed for more than three years.

Nevin Ryan was caught by undercover officers in the Pill area of Newport after they spotted him driving without a licence, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Clare Wilks said police found crack cocaine, cannabis and a mobile phone – with 1,800 text messages relating to drugs – in a blue Hyundai.

She told Judge Jeremy Jenkins that after the phone was analysed: “There was mention of crack cocaine with a purity of 80 per cent which was described as ‘rocket fuel’.”

Miss Wilks added: “There were messages from those above him in the drug chain and there were details of prices and quantities and a text reference to the dark web.”

The court heard that Ryan was involved in supplying “wholesale quantities” of cannabis.

The 28-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply, possessing cannabis with intent to supply, possessing cocaine and being in breach of a suspended jail sentence.

The offences were committed on April 8 and Ryan was arrested in St Michael Street.

Miss Wilks said the 26-week suspended prison term was imposed in February for having a prohibited item.

She told the judge that Ryan had 19 previous convictions for 40 offences but there were none for “drug trafficking”.

There were convictions for dishonesty and violence and he had served custodial sentences in the past.

David Pinnell, representing Ryan, of no fixed abode, said his client had received an incoming message about the dark web.

He added: “The best mitigation I can put forward is that the defendant entered an early guilty plea at the first opportunity in the magistrates’ court.”

Mr Pinnell added that Ryan was homeless and “living in a drug world” at the time of his arrest and had been addicted to crack cocaine.

The court heard that the defendant was making progress whilst in jail and had become a “wing mediator” and was representing around 90 prisoners and was described as being “reliable and calm”.

Judge Jenkins sentenced Ryan to three years and four months in prison and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge.

The defendant heard he will not be facing Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings.