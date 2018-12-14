A PROJECT set up by Coleg Gwent and its Student’s Union where students can bid for money to make changes at their campus has won the Sustainable Education or Training category at the first Sustainable Academy Awards.

Organised by Cynnal Cymru and RenewableUK Cymru, the Sustainable Academy Awards celebrates sustainability excellence, innovation and leadership across Wales and recognises work being done by individuals, community groups and the public sector, as well as small and large businesses.

Cash4Change (C4C) was set up by the college and Coleg Gwent Student’s Union CGSU to support projects, clubs, events and ideas that make life at Coleg Gwent more enriching, benefit the college and local community and improve the environment.

The project is shared widely through the college ‘Intouch’ newsletter, email and online and the CGSU sit on the judging panel where students can obtain funding.

The learners’ objectives mean that any projects submitted have to provide a focus on local amenities, local groups, local projects, the wider community, nature, the environment, citizenship or raising awareness or any other area which is relevant to the learner’s course.

This approach also helps to develop vital skills such as innovation and creativity, problem solving, personal effectiveness and digital literacy.

Recently funded projects have included the Crosskeys Campus (ILS) working with the Adult Education Learning Disabilities Torfaen/Woodchip Group, where they converted a bike shed into a sensory outdoor classroom.

Students have also set up a pop-up shop selling products that are made via their curriculum areas. It provides voluntary hours/work experience and providing signposting for business start-up ideas.