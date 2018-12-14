AHEAD of the scrapping of the Severn bridge tolls at the start of next week, work has begun to remove the booths on both the M4 and the M48.

Welsh secretary Alun Cairns announced the tolls would be scrapped in July last year, and in October he announced tolls on the two crossings will be scrapped on Monday.

Work to remove the booths brgan this morning, with three lanes of traffic set to be closed during the day across the weekend.

From 9am today, three lanes at the toll plaza have been closed on the M4 Prince of Wales bridge to allow work to start with the remaining lanes open as usual.

The M48 bridge will operate as usual.

At 8pm tonight, the Prince of Wales bridge will be fully closed westbound and drivers will be diverted via the M48 bridge.

This same pattern will continue over the weekend with the bridge running with three lanes at the toll plaza closed from 6am to 8pm tomorrow, and 6am to 7pm on Sunday. All other westbound lanes will be open as usual.

Overnight the bridge will be fully closed westbound and drivers will be diverted via the M48 bridge.

On Monday, the Prince of Wales bridge will reopen with three free flowing lanes.

These will be narrow lanes with a 50mph speed limit to ensure the safety of drivers.

Shortly after the Prince of Wales bridge reopens on December 17, the M48 bridge will be fully closed westbound, reopening on Wednesday December 19 with two free flowing lanes.

These will also have a 50mph speed limit.

Further work will be carried out in 2019 to return both routes to a three-lane motorway with the usual 70mph speed limit.

Hannah Milliner, general manager Severn bridges, Highways England, said: “This is a significant piece of work which is far more complex than simply removing toll booths.

“We want to make sure that journeys can be completed safely and free of charge by the end of the year and will then focus on the next stage of work.”

Other changes taking place include the closure of the M4 Rogiet Tag office. Information for Tag holders has been provided directly to account holders.

Drivers can find more information about these changes from the Severn bridges website at www.severnbridge.co.uk.