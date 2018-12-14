A YELLOW weather warning has been issued for Newport tomorrow with heavy rain and gales forecast.

The warning for wind and rain comes in to effect from 6am until 6pm on Saturday.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Heavy rain and gales will affect parts of Northern Ireland and south-western areas of the UK on Saturday.

"The wettest areas could see 30 to 50 mm of rain in 6 to 12 hours, while winds could gust to between 50 and 60 mph, especially in exposed coastal areas.

"The combination of these factors on a busy shopping weekend, may add to potential disruption."

The Met Office warned people to expect spray and flooding on roads, in homes and in businesses, delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, and some short term loss of power and other services.