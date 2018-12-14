PLANS to cut services at Caerphilly police station from next year have been formally opposed by the local authority.

Local officers will still use the Caerphilly Road station, which opened last September, but its front-desk provision will close from January 2, 2019.

Gwent Police announced similar cutbacks at seven other stations across Newport, Monmouthshire, Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent in October.

In a cross-party motion submitted by Labour councillor James Pritchard, the force was urged to work with Caerphilly council to maintain a visible presence by using Caerphilly library.

With 21,000 fewer officers than in 2010, councillors were also asked on Thursday to back calls for the UK Government to reverse cuts to police budgets.

“It’s impossible to avoid the reality of austerity being inflicted on Gwent Police and other police forces,” said Cllr Pritchard.

“It’s not easy for the council to come in but I think it’s important that the local authority does what they can to try to work with Gwent police in a meaningful way.”

A letter from Gwent Police, read out by council leader David Poole, said cases involving vulnerable people – including child sexual exploitation, domestic abuse and serious crime – had to be prioritised.

The meeting heard that any officers present at the station will continue to deal with anyone who visits.

If no officer is present, a phone outside the station can be used to contact the force control room which can send an officer to the station or meet the concerned member of the public elsewhere.

Cllr Poole said: “In the New Year, Gwent Police intend to second a senior leader to explore collaboration opportunities with the council.”

Plaid Cymru councillor James Fussell expressed concerns with the “badly-worded” motion, saying it was “coercing” Gwent Police to use Caerphilly library.

“I think this would give a potential excuse in the future to cease the present station in its current form,” he added.

Cllr Fussell tabled an amended motion asking the force instead to provide a presence using neighbourhood officers and civil parking officers due to come under council control in April.

Plaid group leader Councillor Colin Mann, supporting the amended motion, added: “Gwent Police have egg on their face because quite a substantial amount of money was spent on the station.

“I think what the public will find it difficult to understand is if the front door is shut, how is that station open?”

But the amendment was lost following a vote, with Cllr Pritchard’s original motion being passed.

Plaid had originally backed the original motion, including calls for police presence at Caerphilly library, in November.