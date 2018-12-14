PLANS to create an "eco village" of 32 homes in Monmouthshire have been submitted.

The eco-housing development proposes to build on land next to St.Teilo’s Church in Llantilio Pertholey, near Abergavenny.

Out of the homes, 14 fall within Monmouthshire council's area and 18 within the Brecon Beacons National Park Authority, with separate planning applications being lodged to each.

A design and access statement says the site has "never really been considered for development" because of the Gavenny River which runs through it.

However it is said to have "great potential", with the applicant believing its natural beauty is 'wasted.'

Eight homes and six flats will be built under the plans lodged to Monmouthshire council, including five affordable homes.

A new amenity space is also proposed, which would effectively extend an existing river walk.

A bridge and causeway will be used to gain access to some of the homes via a new road.

Improvements to the main junction to Hereford Road are also planned, with a proposal to widen the road and provide new footpaths either side.

This is intended to improve vehicle access to the lane and make the short walk from the bus stop to the church safer.

The houses have been designed with sustainable green roofs across the whole site which is said to be a "key component" of the design.

"Green roofs bring many benefits through increased biodiversity and wildlife which are ‘can be thought of as green ‘stepping stones’ for wildlife’," the design and access statement says.

"They can further reduce energy use, improve air and water quality, reduce storm water run off, lessen the urban heat island effect therefore improving the effect on climate change."

Heating and hot water will be provided via Air Source Heat Pumps, a renewable source, and electricity will be provided by green energy firm Ecotricity under the plans.

Electric vehicle charging points will also be included, along with a sustainable drainage system.

Local companies will also be used as much as possible, it is said.

The application says the method of construction will reduce noise, the need for heavy machinery, waste, pollutants, land-fill and the effect on ecology.

The development aims to suit a "balanced community", with homes to suit people at different stages of their lives.

Proposals say the river poses "no flood risk" to any of the planned homes as it is relatively shallow.

St. Teilo's Church could also be helped as it will be in view of new residents, reducing the possibility of theft and vandalism, the application claims.

View the plans at monmouthshire.gov.uk, searching reference DM/2018/01858.